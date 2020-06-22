All apartments in Charlotte
1781 Forest Side Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:41 PM

1781 Forest Side Lane

1781 Forest · (704) 457-7866
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1781 Forest, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful End-Unit in University Heights, Updated, Very Clean and Nice, Move-In Ready Today!

Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Updated Fixtures with Stainless Steel Appliances, 2-Story Great Room with Loft or 3rd Bedroom, Flexible Floor Plan, with Master Bedroom Downstairs 1-2 Bedrooms Upstairs.

Fabulous Deck with Privacy, Landscaped End-Unit with lots of Greenery. Self Showing with Renlty App, see today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Forest Side Lane have any available units?
1781 Forest Side Lane has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1781 Forest Side Lane have?
Some of 1781 Forest Side Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1781 Forest Side Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Forest Side Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Forest Side Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1781 Forest Side Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1781 Forest Side Lane offer parking?
No, 1781 Forest Side Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1781 Forest Side Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Forest Side Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Forest Side Lane have a pool?
No, 1781 Forest Side Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Forest Side Lane have accessible units?
No, 1781 Forest Side Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Forest Side Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Forest Side Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
