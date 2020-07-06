All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

1761 Forest Side Lane

1761 Forest · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Forest, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
University Heights (1761) - Property Id: 65235

CLEAN and move-in ready 1360 Sq Ft , 3 bed room 2 bath END UNIT with 2 parking in University Heights! Fresh Paint, Hardwood floors on main level, and carpet on upper level, brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer . Master bedroom on main level. Conveniently located near UNC Charlotte, I-485, and Concord Mills Mall. Brand new swimming pool and other common amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65235
Property Id 65235

(RLNE5371742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Forest Side Lane have any available units?
1761 Forest Side Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Forest Side Lane have?
Some of 1761 Forest Side Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Forest Side Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Forest Side Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Forest Side Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1761 Forest Side Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1761 Forest Side Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1761 Forest Side Lane offers parking.
Does 1761 Forest Side Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1761 Forest Side Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Forest Side Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1761 Forest Side Lane has a pool.
Does 1761 Forest Side Lane have accessible units?
No, 1761 Forest Side Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Forest Side Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Forest Side Lane has units with dishwashers.

