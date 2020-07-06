1761 Forest Side Lane

Amenities

CLEAN and move-in ready 1360 Sq Ft , 3 bed room 2 bath END UNIT with 2 parking in University Heights! Fresh Paint, Hardwood floors on main level, and carpet on upper level, brand new refrigerator, washer and dryer . Master bedroom on main level. Conveniently located near UNC Charlotte, I-485, and Concord Mills Mall. Brand new swimming pool and other common amenities.

Property Id 65235



