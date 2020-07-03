All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:46 PM

1760 Evergreen Drive

1760 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Evergreen Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Ashley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome, End-Unit in Bryant Park in Uptown, 2-Car Garage and Patio. Clean and Fresh, 3-Years New, Move-In Ready Today!

Clean and Fresh, 3-Years Old, Spacious Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Plush Carpeting Upstairs, Large Open Kitchen with 2 Pantries and Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42-inch Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and more!

Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Loft. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Ceramic Tile Bathroom, Private Toilet, Garden Tub and Separate Shower.

Custom Blinds Throughout the Home. Large Patio in Backyard. Lawn Maintenance, Trash and Recycle Included in monthly Rent. Self-Showing vai Rently App.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Evergreen Drive have any available units?
1760 Evergreen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 Evergreen Drive have?
Some of 1760 Evergreen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 Evergreen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Evergreen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Evergreen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1760 Evergreen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1760 Evergreen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1760 Evergreen Drive offers parking.
Does 1760 Evergreen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Evergreen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Evergreen Drive have a pool?
No, 1760 Evergreen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Evergreen Drive have accessible units?
No, 1760 Evergreen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Evergreen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Evergreen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

