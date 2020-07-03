1760 Evergreen Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Townhome, End-Unit in Bryant Park in Uptown, 2-Car Garage and Patio. Clean and Fresh, 3-Years New, Move-In Ready Today!
Clean and Fresh, 3-Years Old, Spacious Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors Downstairs, Plush Carpeting Upstairs, Large Open Kitchen with 2 Pantries and Island, Granite Counter Tops, 42-inch Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and more!
Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a Loft. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Dual Vanities, Ceramic Tile Bathroom, Private Toilet, Garden Tub and Separate Shower.
Custom Blinds Throughout the Home. Large Patio in Backyard. Lawn Maintenance, Trash and Recycle Included in monthly Rent. Self-Showing vai Rently App.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $85, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
