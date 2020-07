Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Immaculate home in Eastway Park, less than 5 minutes to uptown. Gas fireplace, central AC, tile, cedar closets, all appliances provided, nice, shady lot and exterior storage building/shop. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.