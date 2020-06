Amenities

garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in desirable Ballantyne area. Open floor plan with gas fireplace in living room. Newer paint and carpet throughout first floor. Master suite upstairs has large walk-in closet, and an en-suite bathroom with a separate shower and garden tub, and dual sinks. Secondary bedrooms upstairs has a jack-and-jill bath to share. New HVAC unit and newer water heater. Private, flat backyard. Available for April 1 move in.