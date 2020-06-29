All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 23 2020

1741 Herrin Avenue

1741 Herrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1741 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Your new Midwood life begins here! Enjoy mid-century/modern vibes at this beautifully renovated property, complete with a spacious fenced backyard that would be perfect for your furry friend. Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, refinished original hardwoods, designer tile, custom light fixtures, smart thermostat, video doorbell for security, peninsula island for hosting, and a fully fenced yard for pets, privacy and entertaining! It's features a black stainless steel refrigerator and a Samsung washer/dryer, so you are ready to move right in! Don't miss the finished storage space behind the property for added storage and flexibility. 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom rentals with a fenced in yard in Midwood are RARE! Unit does not come staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1741 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 Herrin Avenue have?
Some of 1741 Herrin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1741 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1741 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1741 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1741 Herrin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1741 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1741 Herrin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1741 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1741 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1741 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
