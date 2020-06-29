1741 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Your new Midwood life begins here! Enjoy mid-century/modern vibes at this beautifully renovated property, complete with a spacious fenced backyard that would be perfect for your furry friend. Quartz countertops, white shaker cabinets, refinished original hardwoods, designer tile, custom light fixtures, smart thermostat, video doorbell for security, peninsula island for hosting, and a fully fenced yard for pets, privacy and entertaining! It's features a black stainless steel refrigerator and a Samsung washer/dryer, so you are ready to move right in! Don't miss the finished storage space behind the property for added storage and flexibility. 2 bedroom/2 full bathroom rentals with a fenced in yard in Midwood are RARE! Unit does not come staged.