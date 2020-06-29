All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

1723 Herrin Avenue

Location

1723 Herrin Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Garden Style Townhome in NoDa, Custom Reno! - Custom Renovation in NoDa! Where else can you find a 2 bedroom Garden style townhome for this price? Not to mention, this home is fully renovated, move in ready, has high end finishes and is only $1450/month! Rich hardwoods, recessed lighting, custom range vent, chef's kitchen, spacious bedrooms, custom lighting and convenient to Uptown! Incredible price. Incredible location. Incredible value. Call today for your viewing! 704-814-0461.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Herrin Avenue have any available units?
1723 Herrin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 Herrin Avenue have?
Some of 1723 Herrin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Herrin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Herrin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Herrin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1723 Herrin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1723 Herrin Avenue offer parking?
No, 1723 Herrin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Herrin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 Herrin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Herrin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1723 Herrin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Herrin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1723 Herrin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Herrin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 Herrin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
