1723 Herrin Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Garden Style Townhome in NoDa, Custom Reno! - Custom Renovation in NoDa! Where else can you find a 2 bedroom Garden style townhome for this price? Not to mention, this home is fully renovated, move in ready, has high end finishes and is only $1450/month! Rich hardwoods, recessed lighting, custom range vent, chef's kitchen, spacious bedrooms, custom lighting and convenient to Uptown! Incredible price. Incredible location. Incredible value. Call today for your viewing! 704-814-0461.



(RLNE5157235)