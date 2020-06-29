1723 Herrin Avenue

Amenities
Garden Style Townhome in NoDa, Custom Reno! - Custom Renovation in NoDa! Where else can you find a 2 bedroom Garden style townhome for this price? Not to mention, this home is fully renovated, move in ready, has high end finishes and is only $1450/month! Rich hardwoods, recessed lighting, custom range vent, chef's kitchen, spacious bedrooms, custom lighting and convenient to Uptown! Incredible price. Incredible location. Incredible value. Call today for your viewing! 704-814-0461.
(RLNE5157235)