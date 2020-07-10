All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1716 Jennings Street

1716 Jennings Street · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Jennings Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

3 Bedroom Remodeled Ranch! - Available now is a completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with 10 minutes of Uptown! Painted inside and out, this home has a lot to offer. Walk inside and you will see original hardwood floors that have been refinished, new large windows, a completely remodeled kitchen, and new bathrooms. The kitchen features spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. Eating area off of the kitchen. Three good sized bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans. Washer and dryer hookups are available.

Large fenced in backyard.

Close proximity to I-77, I-85, and Uptown Charlotte.

Call us today for more information, or to schedule a tour!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4759424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Jennings Street have any available units?
1716 Jennings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1716 Jennings Street have?
Some of 1716 Jennings Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Jennings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Jennings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Jennings Street pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Jennings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1716 Jennings Street offer parking?
No, 1716 Jennings Street does not offer parking.
Does 1716 Jennings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 Jennings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Jennings Street have a pool?
No, 1716 Jennings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Jennings Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 Jennings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Jennings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Jennings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
