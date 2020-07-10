1716 Jennings Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom Remodeled Ranch! - Available now is a completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home with 10 minutes of Uptown! Painted inside and out, this home has a lot to offer. Walk inside and you will see original hardwood floors that have been refinished, new large windows, a completely remodeled kitchen, and new bathrooms. The kitchen features spacious cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. Eating area off of the kitchen. Three good sized bedrooms equipped with ceiling fans. Washer and dryer hookups are available.



Large fenced in backyard.



Close proximity to I-77, I-85, and Uptown Charlotte.



Call us today for more information, or to schedule a tour!



No Pets Allowed



