Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautifully updated apartment in the heart of Dilworth off of East Blvd. Within minutes of South End. Restaurants, shopping, stores, and entertainment all near by. One car carport at the back of the building. Laundry is available in the basement. Common door ways remain locked at all times. Hardwood/tile flooring. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom. Stainless steel appliances. Tile back splash in kitchen and beautiful tile surround in bathroom. All utilities are included!!!