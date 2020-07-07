All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1705 Truman Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1705 Truman Rd
Last updated June 7 2020 at 9:54 AM

1705 Truman Rd

1705 Truman Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Plaza Midwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1705 Truman Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1705 Truman Rd Available 07/01/20 Adorable Plaza Midwood Bungalow For Rent - Don't miss out on this adorable bungalow in the heart of Plaza Midwood! Open floor plan with tons of natural light. Cozy living area with fireplace open to office space/dining space. 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath on main floor. Spacious master bedroom on second floor with private bath. Fully fenced back yard with spacious patio area, great for entertaining. 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7VLQQYhSQ5w&brand=0. Available for July move in.

(RLNE3249930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Truman Rd have any available units?
1705 Truman Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1705 Truman Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Truman Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Truman Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Truman Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Truman Rd offer parking?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Truman Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Truman Rd have a pool?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Truman Rd have accessible units?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Truman Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 Truman Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 Truman Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Presley Uptown
900 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Park at Steele Creek
13301 Crescent Springs Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte