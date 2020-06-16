1701 Remount Road, Unit-6.

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances For Your Comfort!! * Brand New Laminate Flooring Come View This Spacious Apartment Located Minutes From Uptown Charlotte as well as Charlotte International Airport. Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long. To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Please Visit Our Website at www.shooktarlton.com



WE HAVE OTHER LOCATIONS AND UNIT SIZES AVAILABLE. CHARLOTTE, GASTONIA, MONROE, HICKORY, AND COLUMBIA. REMEMBER TO ASK WHEN CALLING.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances For Your Comfort!! * Brand New Laminate Flooring Come View This Spacious Apartment Located Minutes From Uptown Charlotte as well as Charlotte International Airport. Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long. To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Please Visit Our Website at www.shooktarlton.com



WE HAVE OTHER LOCATIONS AND UNIT SIZES AVAILABLE. CHARLOTTE, GASTONIA, MONROE, HICKORY, AND COLUMBIA. REMEMBER TO ASK WHEN CALLING.