Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1701 Remount Road, Unit-6

1701 Remount Road · (828) 324-9783
Location

1701 Remount Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
West Blvd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SCHEDULE A SHOWING 828-324-9783 Saratoga Drive is a Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment Equipped With The Features Below: * Freshly Painted Walls * Spacious Living Room * Washer & Dryer Hookups * Updated Kitchen Included With Appliances For Your Comfort!! * Brand New Laminate Flooring Come View This Spacious Apartment Located Minutes From Uptown Charlotte as well as Charlotte International Airport. Conveniently Close to Public Transportation, At This Price This Property Will Not Last Long. To Submit an Application or to Schedule a Showing Please Visit Our Website at www.shooktarlton.com

WE HAVE OTHER LOCATIONS AND UNIT SIZES AVAILABLE. CHARLOTTE, GASTONIA, MONROE, HICKORY, AND COLUMBIA. REMEMBER TO ASK WHEN CALLING.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have any available units?
1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have?
Some of 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 offer parking?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 does not offer parking.
Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have a pool?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have accessible units?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 Remount Road, Unit-6 does not have units with dishwashers.

