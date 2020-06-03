All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 16742 Commons Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
16742 Commons Creek Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

16742 Commons Creek Drive

16742 Commons Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Provincetowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

16742 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
- Corner unit townhome in desirable Princeton at SouthHampton community. Side entry for privacy. New carpet and fresh paint throughout. All appliances. Large open floorplan. Directly across from community pool and minutes to the best shopping and dining south Charlotte has to offer.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4607141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have any available units?
16742 Commons Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have?
Some of 16742 Commons Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16742 Commons Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16742 Commons Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16742 Commons Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16742 Commons Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16742 Commons Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16742 Commons Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16742 Commons Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 16742 Commons Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16742 Commons Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16742 Commons Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte