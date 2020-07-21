16665 Commons Creek Drive

Amenities
2 Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit Townhome Near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2001
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Elon Park Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School
This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2 full bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. The main level has a 2 story living room with fire place, dining area and cozy kitchen with pantry and laundry closet. Master bedroom on the main level with access to full bath and large walk in closet. 2 great size bedrooms upstairs with large closets and vaulted ceilings. Full bath and loft also upstairs. House has all hardwoods and tile, no carpet! Complete with 1 car garage and back patio. Located in highly desired area near Ballantyne and Rea Rd. area. Close to I-485 and minutes to Uptown or Fort Mill area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.
(RLNE5019220)