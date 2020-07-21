16665 Commons Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit Townhome Near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton

Bedrooms: 3 + Loft

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 2001

Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Elon Park Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School



This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2 full bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. The main level has a 2 story living room with fire place, dining area and cozy kitchen with pantry and laundry closet. Master bedroom on the main level with access to full bath and large walk in closet. 2 great size bedrooms upstairs with large closets and vaulted ceilings. Full bath and loft also upstairs. House has all hardwoods and tile, no carpet! Complete with 1 car garage and back patio. Located in highly desired area near Ballantyne and Rea Rd. area. Close to I-485 and minutes to Uptown or Fort Mill area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.



(RLNE5019220)