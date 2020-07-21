All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

16665 Commons Creek Drive

16665 Commons Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16665 Commons Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC 28277
Provincetowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Story 3 Bed, 2 Bath End Unit Townhome Near Ballantyne - Subdivision: Princeton at Southampton
Bedrooms: 3 + Loft
Bathrooms: 2
Year Built: 2001
Parking: Attached 1 Car Garage
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Elon Park Elem., Community House Middle, Ardrey Kell High School

This 2 story end unit townhome features 3 bedrooms + Loft, 2 full bathrooms and over 1700 square feet. The main level has a 2 story living room with fire place, dining area and cozy kitchen with pantry and laundry closet. Master bedroom on the main level with access to full bath and large walk in closet. 2 great size bedrooms upstairs with large closets and vaulted ceilings. Full bath and loft also upstairs. House has all hardwoods and tile, no carpet! Complete with 1 car garage and back patio. Located in highly desired area near Ballantyne and Rea Rd. area. Close to I-485 and minutes to Uptown or Fort Mill area. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1550 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any housing voucher programs.

(RLNE5019220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have any available units?
16665 Commons Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have?
Some of 16665 Commons Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16665 Commons Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16665 Commons Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16665 Commons Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16665 Commons Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16665 Commons Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16665 Commons Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 16665 Commons Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 16665 Commons Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16665 Commons Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16665 Commons Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
