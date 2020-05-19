1632 Longfellow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Calling all artists and/or work from homers' this incredible custom modern farm house is a contemporary open floor plan with high ceilings and impeccable but super livable space. 5 mins from uptown and walkable to Resident Culture brewing. There's the style of this property then there's the space and spaces. In addition to 4 bedrooms there is a dedicated private office and a super bonus space of 500 sq/ft heated and cooled unfinished walk-in space that is ideal for an artist's studio. Spread out and create. This home has an ample attached 2 car garage. Store your big toys safely in the large 2 car attached garage. Garages are very rare in any of the round up-town neighborhoods. Enjoy lounging on the covered back porch as your puppy safely frolics in the fully fenced back yard. The large master suite is on the main floor and has a spa-like bathroom with natural element design. A super bonus is owner's of home will pay for lawn maintenance. This home right where you want to be.