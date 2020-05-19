All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019

1632 Longfellow Street

1632 Longfellow Street · No Longer Available
Location

1632 Longfellow Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Country Club Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Calling all artists and/or work from homers' this incredible custom modern farm house is a contemporary open floor plan with high ceilings and impeccable but super livable space. 5 mins from uptown and walkable to Resident Culture brewing. There's the style of this property then there's the space and spaces. In addition to 4 bedrooms there is a dedicated private office and a super bonus space of 500 sq/ft heated and cooled unfinished walk-in space that is ideal for an artist's studio. Spread out and create. This home has an ample attached 2 car garage. Store your big toys safely in the large 2 car attached garage. Garages are very rare in any of the round up-town neighborhoods. Enjoy lounging on the covered back porch as your puppy safely frolics in the fully fenced back yard. The large master suite is on the main floor and has a spa-like bathroom with natural element design. A super bonus is owner's of home will pay for lawn maintenance. This home right where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1632 Longfellow Street have any available units?
1632 Longfellow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1632 Longfellow Street have?
Some of 1632 Longfellow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1632 Longfellow Street currently offering any rent specials?
1632 Longfellow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1632 Longfellow Street pet-friendly?
No, 1632 Longfellow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1632 Longfellow Street offer parking?
Yes, 1632 Longfellow Street offers parking.
Does 1632 Longfellow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1632 Longfellow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1632 Longfellow Street have a pool?
No, 1632 Longfellow Street does not have a pool.
Does 1632 Longfellow Street have accessible units?
No, 1632 Longfellow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1632 Longfellow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1632 Longfellow Street has units with dishwashers.
