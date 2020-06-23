16306 Circlegreen Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Nice one level ranch style home resting on a corner lot right across from the Hamilton Green pool. Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint throughout home. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, pantry, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Central vacuum system. Rare 4 bedroom one level home with 2 full baths. Crown moldings, dedicated office space, fireplace in great room, dining area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Close to shopping and restaurants.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.