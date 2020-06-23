All apartments in Charlotte
16306 Circlegreen Dr

Location

16306 Circlegreen Dr, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice one level ranch style home resting on a corner lot right across from the Hamilton Green pool. Beautiful hardwood floors, neutral paint throughout home. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen, pantry, granite counters, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Central vacuum system. Rare 4 bedroom one level home with 2 full baths. Crown moldings, dedicated office space, fireplace in great room, dining area. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Close to shopping and restaurants.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click subject property, and "Apply Online". $40 application fee required per adult. There is a one time, non-refundable admin fee of $100 due when deposit is submitted. Holding fee is nonrefundable and will become your security deposit, once you occupy the home. Should you decide not to move forward, the holding fee shall serve as liquidated damages for removing the home from active market. NO EXCEPTIONS. There is a $200 nonrefundable pet fee per pet and $20 per month additional rent charge for each pet if approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have any available units?
16306 Circlegreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have?
Some of 16306 Circlegreen Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16306 Circlegreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16306 Circlegreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16306 Circlegreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16306 Circlegreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16306 Circlegreen Dr offers parking.
Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16306 Circlegreen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16306 Circlegreen Dr has a pool.
Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 16306 Circlegreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16306 Circlegreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16306 Circlegreen Dr has units with dishwashers.
