All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1624 Arlyn Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1624 Arlyn Circle
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:36 PM

1624 Arlyn Circle

1624 Arlyn Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
College Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1624 Arlyn Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare 3 bed/2 full bath walking distance to UNCC! Open concept floor plan features breakfast bar and built-in cabinets with large living room and dine in kitchen. Double sliding doors open to the spacious patio perfect for enjoying the Carolina weather. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage space. Minutes from UNCC campus, great restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Less than 1 mile to the light rail conveniently connects you to NoDa, Uptown, South End & more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have any available units?
1624 Arlyn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1624 Arlyn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Arlyn Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Arlyn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1624 Arlyn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle offer parking?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have a pool?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 Arlyn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 Arlyn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Best Cities for Families 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte