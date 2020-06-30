1624 Arlyn Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare 3 bed/2 full bath walking distance to UNCC! Open concept floor plan features breakfast bar and built-in cabinets with large living room and dine in kitchen. Double sliding doors open to the spacious patio perfect for enjoying the Carolina weather. Spacious bedrooms with lots of storage space. Minutes from UNCC campus, great restaurants, shopping and nightlife. Less than 1 mile to the light rail conveniently connects you to NoDa, Uptown, South End & more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.