Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Cozy living room. Separate Dinning area. Outside of the home has a beautiful front and rear patio. Backyard comes with a shed. Home conveniently located near shopping areas and Carolina Place Mall. Pineville zip code but in south Charlotte! Lawn care is provided. Call to view this home today! 704-332-7734.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,399, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,399

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.