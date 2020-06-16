1604 Pat Garrett Street

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed Townhome in Brightwalk! - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NQUcfoSvgst&brand=0.



Spacious and open floorplan in popular Brightwalk neighborhood, conveniently located behind The Music Factory, Uptown, I-77 and I-85! Just minutes to the Bank of America Stadium. Corner unit with lots of natural light & great open floor plan. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and so much storage! Unit uniquely has a fenced-in patio and additional loft space and front room space great for an office, mudroom or additional storage.



Vacant, clean, and ready to show. Applications can be found here - https://mytownhome.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6e84c6d7-e4cd-46c5-a8a1-869c36f3ac2a&source=Website.

$75/ per person over 18. $250 pet fee.



(RLNE4555148)