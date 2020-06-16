All apartments in Charlotte
1604 Pat Garrett Street

1604 Pat Garrett St · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Pat Garrett St, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed Townhome in Brightwalk! - 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NQUcfoSvgst&brand=0.

Spacious and open floorplan in popular Brightwalk neighborhood, conveniently located behind The Music Factory, Uptown, I-77 and I-85! Just minutes to the Bank of America Stadium. Corner unit with lots of natural light & great open floor plan. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and so much storage! Unit uniquely has a fenced-in patio and additional loft space and front room space great for an office, mudroom or additional storage.

Vacant, clean, and ready to show. Applications can be found here - https://mytownhome.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=6e84c6d7-e4cd-46c5-a8a1-869c36f3ac2a&source=Website.
$75/ per person over 18. $250 pet fee.

(RLNE4555148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have any available units?
1604 Pat Garrett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have?
Some of 1604 Pat Garrett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Pat Garrett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Pat Garrett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Pat Garrett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1604 Pat Garrett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street offer parking?
No, 1604 Pat Garrett Street does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Pat Garrett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have a pool?
No, 1604 Pat Garrett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have accessible units?
No, 1604 Pat Garrett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Pat Garrett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Pat Garrett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
