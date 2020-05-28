1601 Harrill Street

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Belmont neighborhood - NODA - Subdivision: Belmont
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: 2 Parking Spaces
Year Built: 1930
Pets: Yes With Approval
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater
Schools: Walter G. Byers Elem., Walter G. Byers Middle, West Charlotte High
School
TOTALLY REMODELED!!!! Check out this beautifully remodeled 1930's bungalow in NODA. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms connect with central full bath. Large deck and lower level patio with good sized fenced back yard and 2 car driveway. Located in highly desired Belmont neighborhood just off Parkwood and N. Davidson. Walk to NODA Breweries and Eateries, minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1575 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.
(RLNE3613843)