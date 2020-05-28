1601 Harrill Street

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom in desired Belmont neighborhood - NODA - Subdivision: Belmont

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 2 Parking Spaces

Year Built: 1930

Pets: Yes With Approval

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Electric Water Heater

Schools: Walter G. Byers Elem., Walter G. Byers Middle, West Charlotte High

TOTALLY REMODELED!!!! Check out this beautifully remodeled 1930's bungalow in NODA. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area with gorgeous hardwood and tile floors, granite counters, new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 2 bedrooms connect with central full bath. Large deck and lower level patio with good sized fenced back yard and 2 car driveway. Located in highly desired Belmont neighborhood just off Parkwood and N. Davidson. Walk to NODA Breweries and Eateries, minutes from Uptown. Rent this home with first months rent and a $1575 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office at 704-567-8200 for more details.



(RLNE3613843)