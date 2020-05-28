All apartments in Charlotte
15777 Castle Watch Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

15777 Castle Watch Ave

15777 Castle Watch Avenue · (704) 556-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15777 Castle Watch Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15777 Castle Watch Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Ballantyne Townhome 3 bed, 3 full baths, 1 1/2 bath Kingsley - AVAILABLE 6.1.20

Fabulous Townhome in Ballantyne with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1- 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood like laminate floors on main floor and lower den. Large rooms, lots of storage. Lower level can be used as an office or extra den. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Open floor plan allows good light throughout. New carpeting and laminate flooring installed in 2014. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. This home features over 2000 square feet of space. Community pool with short walk from residence. Some painting to be done prior to availability.

Pet description with breed must be detailed before applying to determine is owner would accept.

Qualifications: Please do drive by property/neighborhood first before calling to see inside. Income monthly should be at least 3 x rent. Good verifiable rental income for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check. Credit score 550 or higher.

Directions: From 485, exit 61-B onto Johnston Road. Head south, then turn right onto Marvin Road. Take 2nd left onto Kingsley View Dr, then left onto Castle Watch Ave. Home will be on your left.

(RLNE1940164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have any available units?
15777 Castle Watch Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have?
Some of 15777 Castle Watch Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15777 Castle Watch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15777 Castle Watch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15777 Castle Watch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15777 Castle Watch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave offer parking?
No, 15777 Castle Watch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15777 Castle Watch Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have a pool?
Yes, 15777 Castle Watch Ave has a pool.
Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have accessible units?
No, 15777 Castle Watch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15777 Castle Watch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15777 Castle Watch Ave has units with dishwashers.
