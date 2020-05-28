15777 Castle Watch Ave

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Ballantyne Townhome 3 bed, 3 full baths, 1 1/2 bath Kingsley - AVAILABLE 6.1.20



Fabulous Townhome in Ballantyne with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 1- 1/2 bathrooms. Hardwood like laminate floors on main floor and lower den. Large rooms, lots of storage. Lower level can be used as an office or extra den. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Open floor plan allows good light throughout. New carpeting and laminate flooring installed in 2014. Kitchen includes refrigerator, microwave, stove and dishwasher. This home features over 2000 square feet of space. Community pool with short walk from residence. Some painting to be done prior to availability.



Pet description with breed must be detailed before applying to determine is owner would accept.



Qualifications: Please do drive by property/neighborhood first before calling to see inside. Income monthly should be at least 3 x rent. Good verifiable rental income for last 12 months. No serious criminal issues upon background check. Credit score 550 or higher.



Directions: From 485, exit 61-B onto Johnston Road. Head south, then turn right onto Marvin Road. Take 2nd left onto Kingsley View Dr, then left onto Castle Watch Ave. Home will be on your left.



(RLNE1940164)