15632 Marvin Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Three-story townhome in Kingsley with one-car attached garage. Excellent schools. Large room for home office, or other use, half-bath and large laundry room located on the ground floor. The main living area, on the second floor, has an eat-in kitchen, large family room (with gas fireplace) dining area, half-bath and a large deck. Two generous sized bedrooms on the third level, with the main bedroom having a private bathroom, tray ceiling, ceiling fan and large walk-in closet. Nice size second full bath for the second bedroom. Visit our website cmrpropertymanagement.com to arrange self-viewing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.