15632 Marvin Road
Last updated February 26 2020 at 6:15 PM

15632 Marvin Road

15632 Marvin Road · No Longer Available
Location

15632 Marvin Road, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three-story townhome in Kingsley with one-car attached garage. Excellent schools. Large room for home office, or other use, half-bath and large laundry room located on the ground floor. The main living area, on the second floor, has an eat-in kitchen, large family room (with gas fireplace) dining area, half-bath and a large deck. Two generous sized bedrooms on the third level, with the main bedroom having a private bathroom, tray ceiling, ceiling fan and large walk-in closet. Nice size second full bath for the second bedroom. Visit our website cmrpropertymanagement.com to arrange self-viewing.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15632 Marvin Road have any available units?
15632 Marvin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15632 Marvin Road have?
Some of 15632 Marvin Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15632 Marvin Road currently offering any rent specials?
15632 Marvin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15632 Marvin Road pet-friendly?
No, 15632 Marvin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15632 Marvin Road offer parking?
Yes, 15632 Marvin Road offers parking.
Does 15632 Marvin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15632 Marvin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15632 Marvin Road have a pool?
No, 15632 Marvin Road does not have a pool.
Does 15632 Marvin Road have accessible units?
No, 15632 Marvin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15632 Marvin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15632 Marvin Road does not have units with dishwashers.

