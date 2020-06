Amenities

Spacious home with private wooded view! Large Family room off of entry, office with french doors, den with stacked stone fireplace opens into eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances. Large loft separates upstairs separates the master with large walk in closed and private bath with dual vanities and tub/shower from the spacious secondary bedrooms. Community pool. Close distance to shopping, dining and I85.