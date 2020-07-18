All apartments in Charlotte
1557 Pecan Ave

1557 Pecan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1557 Pecan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Plaza Midwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Plaza Midwood Townhome - Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood in the Kensignton Court Complex is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a bar, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms with attached baths and plenty of closet space. Balcony off the secondary bedroom. Washer & Dryer included. Water included. Two parking spots. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1557 Pecan Ave have any available units?
1557 Pecan Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1557 Pecan Ave have?
Some of 1557 Pecan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1557 Pecan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1557 Pecan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1557 Pecan Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1557 Pecan Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1557 Pecan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1557 Pecan Ave offers parking.
Does 1557 Pecan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1557 Pecan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1557 Pecan Ave have a pool?
No, 1557 Pecan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1557 Pecan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1557 Pecan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1557 Pecan Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1557 Pecan Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
