1557 Pecan Ave

Plaza Midwood Townhome - Located in the heart of Plaza Midwood in the Kensignton Court Complex is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a bar, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. Upstairs features two bedrooms with attached baths and plenty of closet space. Balcony off the secondary bedroom. Washer & Dryer included. Water included. Two parking spots. No Pets.



(RLNE5902242)