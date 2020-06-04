1541 Pecan Avenue

Amenities

Half OFF First Months Rent If you Sign a Lease In April! - Welcome home to this lovely two story townhome on serene Pecan avenue. Upon entering, the living room has gleaming hardwood floors which lead into the gourmet chef's kitchen. Kitchen has abundant cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and large pantry. Powder room completes main level. Upstairs there are two large bedrooms. Each has their own bathroom and custom closets with tons of storage options. Front bedroom even has a balcony perfect for morning coffee. Water is included. Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461. If you sign a lease in April you will receive 1/2 off your first months rent, move in special!!



(RLNE5628742)