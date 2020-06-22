15407 Saint Christopher Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Location!Rare find in the Ballantyne area at this price with this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with garage. Features gleaming hardwood floors on the lower level, with a cozy fireplace in the living room.Kitchen is bright and open, with a breakfast area perfect for tea with a nature view.Great space outside with covered front porch and back patio, established landscaping and trees. Easy access to Ballantyne Village, I-485, Shoppes at Ardrey Kell. Exceptional Public Schools!

About 15407 St Christopher, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277

Directions:From I-485 S take exit 61 for US 521/Johnston Rd, Use the right 3 lanes to turn right onto US-521 S/Johnston Rd,Turn right onto Providence Rd W,Turn left onto Coventry Ct Ln,Turn left onto Castle Abbey Ln,Turn right onto St Christopher Ct.

