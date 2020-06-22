All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 15407 Saint Christopher Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
15407 Saint Christopher Court
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:41 AM

15407 Saint Christopher Court

15407 St Christopher Court · (704) 343-6718
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Ballantyne West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15407 St Christopher Court, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Location!Rare find in the Ballantyne area at this price with this 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with garage. Features gleaming hardwood floors on the lower level, with a cozy fireplace in the living room.Kitchen is bright and open, with a breakfast area perfect for tea with a nature view.Great space outside with covered front porch and back patio, established landscaping and trees. Easy access to Ballantyne Village, I-485, Shoppes at Ardrey Kell. Exceptional Public Schools!
About 15407 St Christopher, Charlotte, North Carolina 28277
Directions:From I-485 S take exit 61 for US 521/Johnston Rd, Use the right 3 lanes to turn right onto US-521 S/Johnston Rd,Turn right onto Providence Rd W,Turn left onto Coventry Ct Ln,Turn left onto Castle Abbey Ln,Turn right onto St Christopher Ct.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have any available units?
15407 Saint Christopher Court has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have?
Some of 15407 Saint Christopher Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15407 Saint Christopher Court currently offering any rent specials?
15407 Saint Christopher Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15407 Saint Christopher Court pet-friendly?
No, 15407 Saint Christopher Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court offer parking?
Yes, 15407 Saint Christopher Court does offer parking.
Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15407 Saint Christopher Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have a pool?
No, 15407 Saint Christopher Court does not have a pool.
Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have accessible units?
No, 15407 Saint Christopher Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15407 Saint Christopher Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 15407 Saint Christopher Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 15407 Saint Christopher Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Bryce
4101 Double Creek Crossing Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Ashford Green
230 Barton Creek Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity