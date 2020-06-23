All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1536 Cleveland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1536 Cleveland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1536 Cleveland Avenue

1536 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dilworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1536 Cleveland Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Dilworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great two bedroom, 2 bath Townhome in the Latta Heights Subdivision! - The end unit townhome features: open floor plan, walk in closets, den with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwoods on main level, an oversized private rear deck, fenced in back area, front door parking and so much more. Located in the heart of Dilworth within walking distance to the light rail, breweries and everything in Dilworth, South End and Uptown. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Maximum 1 pet. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.

(RLNE4490056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
1536 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 1536 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1536 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1536 Cleveland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1536 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1536 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1536 Cleveland Avenue offers parking.
Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1536 Cleveland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1536 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1536 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1536 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1536 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte