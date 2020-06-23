1536 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great two bedroom, 2 bath Townhome in the Latta Heights Subdivision! - The end unit townhome features: open floor plan, walk in closets, den with gas fireplace, gleaming hardwoods on main level, an oversized private rear deck, fenced in back area, front door parking and so much more. Located in the heart of Dilworth within walking distance to the light rail, breweries and everything in Dilworth, South End and Uptown. Washer and Dryer included. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Maximum 1 pet. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.



(RLNE4490056)