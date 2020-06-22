All apartments in Charlotte
1533 Norris Avenue

Location

1533 Norris Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Druid Hills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
“APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE: This property currently has at least one application either pending or completed on this property. You are welcome to apply, but you have at least one applicant in front of you. If you elect to apply and don’t get the unit you are welcome to move your application to any other property, we have listed without additional fees up to 30 days. All Application Fees are non-refundable.”

Recently renovated four bedroom ranch with tons of storage in the Attic. The Attic is not livable but is useable solely for storage purposes. This four Bedroom two bath has all new flooring throughout. Large kitchen, and living room for entertaining. Huge laundry room. Both bathrooms have been completely renovated. This home is located minutes from Uptown, and is easily accessible to all major highways in the Charlotte area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Norris Avenue have any available units?
1533 Norris Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1533 Norris Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Norris Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Norris Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue offer parking?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue have a pool?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Norris Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Norris Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
