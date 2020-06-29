All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:46 AM

15321 La Vista Way

15321 Lavista Way · No Longer Available
Location

15321 Lavista Way, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ballantyne Townhouse for Lease! Do Not Miss Out! - Fabulous, modern townhouse in convenient and popular Ballantyne location. Minutes from I-485, restaurants, entertainment, shopping and more! Hardwoods greet you throughout downstairs and upstairs. Open floor plan flows through for living area, dining, kitchen to the den, perfect for gatherings. Kitchen opens onto the lovely, private terrace. Upstairs are three spacious rooms. Master suite has walk-in closet and large master bathroom. One car garage plus driveway! Call today to set your appointment. 704-814-0461

(RLNE2547371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15321 La Vista Way have any available units?
15321 La Vista Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 15321 La Vista Way currently offering any rent specials?
15321 La Vista Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15321 La Vista Way pet-friendly?
No, 15321 La Vista Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 15321 La Vista Way offer parking?
Yes, 15321 La Vista Way offers parking.
Does 15321 La Vista Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15321 La Vista Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15321 La Vista Way have a pool?
No, 15321 La Vista Way does not have a pool.
Does 15321 La Vista Way have accessible units?
No, 15321 La Vista Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15321 La Vista Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15321 La Vista Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15321 La Vista Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15321 La Vista Way does not have units with air conditioning.
