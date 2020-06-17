All apartments in Charlotte
1530 Wembley Dr.
Last updated March 23 2019 at 11:04 PM

1530 Wembley Dr.

1530 Wembley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Wembley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED, PENDING ** Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood, like-new built in 2017. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded with tons of upgrades & features. Open main level floor plan w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ their own private bathroom. Pet friendly! Washer/dryer included, lawn care included. Great location near Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants, shopping, & nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Wembley Dr. have any available units?
1530 Wembley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Wembley Dr. have?
Some of 1530 Wembley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Wembley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Wembley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Wembley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1530 Wembley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1530 Wembley Dr. offer parking?
No, 1530 Wembley Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1530 Wembley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 Wembley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Wembley Dr. have a pool?
No, 1530 Wembley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Wembley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1530 Wembley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Wembley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1530 Wembley Dr. has units with dishwashers.
