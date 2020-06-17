1530 Wembley Dr.

Amenities
** MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED, PENDING ** Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood, like-new built in 2017. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded with tons of upgrades & features. Open main level floor plan w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ their own private bathroom. Pet friendly! Washer/dryer included, lawn care included. Great location near Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants, shopping, & nightlife.