1530 Wembley Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED, PENDING ** Beautiful home for rent in Plaza Midwood, like-new built in 2017. Midwood Flats are modern 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom homes loaded with tons of upgrades & features. Open main level floor plan w/ stained concrete floors, 9 foot ceilings, modern fixtures, neutral paint, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, & more. Upstairs features 2 spacious bedrooms, each w/ their own private bathroom. Pet friendly! Washer/dryer included, lawn care included. Great location near Plaza Midwood only minutes to tons of restaurants, shopping, & nightlife.