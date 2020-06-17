1529 Jennings Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated

WOW JUST REDUCED Location, Location, Location... Less than 3 miles from Downtown Charlotte /Johnson and Wales University, 1 mile from Camp North End and JCSU,.. This recently renovated private residence has 5 bedrooms , plus an office that can convert to addl. bedroom, large fenced private rear yard with excellent day and night light. This house is all Electric. with state of the art whirlpool appliances.. Tile and wood floors, with granite in kitchen and baths. Excellent for a large family with live in mother or father in law. A DEFINITE MUST SEE!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 2 rental references , credit /background check 12 and 6 month leases... Deposit and 1st months rent required at time of move in.