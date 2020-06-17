All apartments in Charlotte
1529 Jennings Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:31 PM

1529 Jennings Street

1529 Jennings Street · (704) 608-8255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1529 Jennings Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oaklawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
WOW JUST REDUCED Location, Location, Location... Less than 3 miles from Downtown Charlotte /Johnson and Wales University, 1 mile from Camp North End and JCSU,.. This recently renovated private residence has 5 bedrooms , plus an office that can convert to addl. bedroom, large fenced private rear yard with excellent day and night light. This house is all Electric. with state of the art whirlpool appliances.. Tile and wood floors, with granite in kitchen and baths. Excellent for a large family with live in mother or father in law. A DEFINITE MUST SEE!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. 2 rental references , credit /background check 12 and 6 month leases... Deposit and 1st months rent required at time of move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Jennings Street have any available units?
1529 Jennings Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1529 Jennings Street currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Jennings Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Jennings Street pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Jennings Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1529 Jennings Street offer parking?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Jennings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Jennings Street have a pool?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Jennings Street have accessible units?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Jennings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1529 Jennings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1529 Jennings Street does not have units with air conditioning.
