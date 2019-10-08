1519 Church Street

Amenities

Great new end unit townhome opportunity in south end, close to uptown! This 2034 sq ft townhome has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half baths with a 2 car attached garage. Loaded with upgrades including GE stainless range, microwave, dishwasher, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, granite counter tops and hardwood in the kitchen, foyer, Living room and ceramic wall/floors in all baths. The 3rd bedroom is very small and queen bed doesn’t fit. Close to uptown, many shops and restaurants. $60 cash non refundable application fee for anyone 18+. No smoking Buyer agent to verify all the informations.

This town home was under remodeling and now is ready to move in.