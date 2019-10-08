All apartments in Charlotte
1519 Church Street
1519 Church Street

1519 S Church St · No Longer Available
Location

1519 S Church St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great new end unit townhome opportunity in south end, close to uptown! This 2034 sq ft townhome has 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 1 half baths with a 2 car attached garage. Loaded with upgrades including GE stainless range, microwave, dishwasher, upgraded cabinets in kitchen and baths, granite counter tops and hardwood in the kitchen, foyer, Living room and ceramic wall/floors in all baths. The 3rd bedroom is very small and queen bed doesn’t fit. Close to uptown, many shops and restaurants. $60 cash non refundable application fee for anyone 18+. No smoking Buyer agent to verify all the informations.
This town home was under remodeling and now is ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 Church Street have any available units?
1519 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 Church Street have?
Some of 1519 Church Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
1519 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 1519 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1519 Church Street offer parking?
Yes, 1519 Church Street offers parking.
Does 1519 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1519 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 Church Street have a pool?
No, 1519 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 1519 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 1519 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 Church Street has units with dishwashers.
