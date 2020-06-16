Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 05/01/20 Dilworth Condo! 2br/1ba. Walk to Bland Light Rail - Property Id: 24910



Charming 2 BR 1 BA condo for rent in Dilworth!

Available May 1, 2020.

Great porch!

Plenty of parking.

Hard wood floors throughout.

Front load washer and dryer supplied in unit.

Stove, Dishwasher, Fridge.

COLD AC!

Granite Counter Tops.

Nice size living room and separate dining room.

First Floor Unit.



Condo is a 3 minute walk to light rail. 1.5 blocks to Bland station.Walk to restaurants/ stores/ East Blvd.

2 blocks from Latta Park.



Dogs possible. Sorry, no cats.

Deal directly with the owner, no leasing companies. I will call you back!

1517 Cleveland Ave is correct address.



Please contact Kirk.

704-nine three six-723one

or

kirkmartin3@gmail.com

or reply to ad.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24910

Property Id 24910



(RLNE5534469)