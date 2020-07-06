All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte
Last updated April 1 2019 at 6:05 PM

1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte

1516 Woodhill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Woodhill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28205
Sheffield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you in search for a home with a great kitchen? LOOK NO FURTHER! This grand 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home features a large spacious kitchen that offers open space. It's great for any chef in your family.

In addition to the kitchen, you will also love the size of both bedrooms!

This home has so much to offer! Do not miss your chance to experience it.

[Pets Are Allowed]

-We No Longer Look at Minimum Credit Score! We will check for any signs of eviction or major collections
- We will determine security deposit based off of your application
- The sooner you apply the better! We work on a first come first serve system !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have any available units?
1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte offer parking?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not offer parking.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have a pool?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have accessible units?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Woodhill Ln Charlotte does not have units with air conditioning.

