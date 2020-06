Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!



Very nice townhome in convenient location near Monroe Road and Commonwealth Ave. This is a must see with spacious living areas and a breakfast bar off of the kitchen. Updated kitchen appliances. See it before it is gone!



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1513-sylvia-court ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.