1512 Caldwell Street

Amenities

parking bbq/grill range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Independent home, Steps away from the Parkwood LYNX light rail Stop and approx 1mi to uptown. 2bd/2ba with a nice size living room, that could be used as a 3rd bedroom for overnight guests, and generous eat in kitchen. Scoot down to the best offerings of NODA, Uptown, Villa Heights in no time from this location, everything within a mile away, several breweries/pubs, restaurants/night life. Home has durable LVP flooring throughout, 2 full bathrooms, and side-by-side laundry in rear mud room. Private parking in the front & a beautiful level backyard for summer bbq parties.