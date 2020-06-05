1508 Pinecrest Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 03/15/19 3BR Bungalow Close to Uptown Charlotte! - Property Id: 99801



FOR RENT Commonwealth Park / Plaza Midwood Bungalow



Available March 15 -- $2150/month

Showings available by appt only after February 27.



Details:

1940s renovated brick bungalow on 0.3 of an acre

1986 sq feet - 3 BR, 2.5 BA

Large fenced-in backyard

1-car detached garage, off-street parking

3 BR, 2.5 BA

Large living room

Large family room

Laundry/mud room with WD

Completely renovated arts & crafts kitchen with high end appliances

Upstairs Master Suite with 10x10 closet

Unique architectural details incl mahogany barn door

Kohler sinks/toilets

Neutral paint colors

Much loved and well maintained!

Plaza-Mid / Commonwealth Park Location

Less than 10 minutes to Uptown

Close to restaurants, shops

FANTASTIC neighborhood with large mature trees, wide streets, great neighbors!

Small pets allowed with approval and pet deposit

Security system-$50 additl.



Photos: https://thesummerhouse.pixieset.com/g/150828205/



Basic background and credit check required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99801

Property Id 99801



(RLNE4699858)