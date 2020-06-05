1508 Pinecrest Avenue

Amenities
Available 03/15/19 3BR Bungalow Close to Uptown Charlotte! - Property Id: 99801
FOR RENT Commonwealth Park / Plaza Midwood Bungalow
Available March 15 -- $2150/month
Showings available by appt only after February 27.
Details:
1940s renovated brick bungalow on 0.3 of an acre
1986 sq feet - 3 BR, 2.5 BA
Large fenced-in backyard
1-car detached garage, off-street parking
Large living room
Large family room
Laundry/mud room with WD
Completely renovated arts & crafts kitchen with high end appliances
Upstairs Master Suite with 10x10 closet
Unique architectural details incl mahogany barn door
Kohler sinks/toilets
Neutral paint colors
Much loved and well maintained!
Plaza-Mid / Commonwealth Park Location
Less than 10 minutes to Uptown
Close to restaurants, shops
FANTASTIC neighborhood with large mature trees, wide streets, great neighbors!
Small pets allowed with approval and pet deposit
Security system-$50 additl.
Photos: https://thesummerhouse.pixieset.com/g/150828205/
Basic background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99801
