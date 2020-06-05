All apartments in Charlotte
1508 Pinecrest Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1508 Pinecrest Avenue

1508 Pinecrest Avenue
Location

1508 Pinecrest Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Briarcreek - Woodland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 03/15/19 3BR Bungalow Close to Uptown Charlotte! - Property Id: 99801

FOR RENT Commonwealth Park / Plaza Midwood Bungalow

Available March 15 -- $2150/month
Showings available by appt only after February 27.

Details:
1940s renovated brick bungalow on 0.3 of an acre
1986 sq feet - 3 BR, 2.5 BA
Large fenced-in backyard
1-car detached garage, off-street parking
3 BR, 2.5 BA
Large living room
Large family room
Laundry/mud room with WD
Completely renovated arts & crafts kitchen with high end appliances
Upstairs Master Suite with 10x10 closet
Unique architectural details incl mahogany barn door
Kohler sinks/toilets
Neutral paint colors
Much loved and well maintained!
Plaza-Mid / Commonwealth Park Location
Less than 10 minutes to Uptown
Close to restaurants, shops
FANTASTIC neighborhood with large mature trees, wide streets, great neighbors!
Small pets allowed with approval and pet deposit
Security system-$50 additl.

Photos: https://thesummerhouse.pixieset.com/g/150828205/

Basic background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99801
Property Id 99801

(RLNE4699858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have any available units?
1508 Pinecrest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have?
Some of 1508 Pinecrest Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Pinecrest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Pinecrest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Pinecrest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue offers parking.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have a pool?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Pinecrest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Pinecrest Avenue has units with dishwashers.
