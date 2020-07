Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Location Location! This Meticulously maintained End-unit townhome in Ardrey Park has it all. Loaded with upgrades and Great floor plan with vaulted ceilings featuring spacious rooms and a fireplace. All Main floor with wood floors. Master with a glamour bath boasting spa bath with garden tub, custom shower & walk-in closet. Convenient access to I-485, shopping & much more. Make an appointment today & See it for yourself! You won't be let down!