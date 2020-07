Amenities

Check out this fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with a brand new kitchen with bar stool breakfast area, new bathroom, with all new fixtures. New electrical and plumbing throughout. Microwave and Dishwasher included, fridge and stove available upon request.



All utilities are separate and proof of establishment will be required prior to lease start date.