Last updated April 4 2019 at 3:54 AM

14731 Lions Paw Street

14731 Lions Paw Street · No Longer Available
Location

14731 Lions Paw Street, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, End-Unit, Cul-De-Sac Townhome w/ Fresh Paint & Brand New Carpet Throughout in Southwest Charlotte! Features Include First Floor Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Story Great Room w/ Laminate Hardwood Flooring, Gas Log Fireplace, & Ceiling Fan, Two Story Kitchen w/ Black Appliances & Beautiful Backsplash, & Two Large Secondary Bedrooms Upstairs Both w/ Ceiling Fans! Washer & Dryer Are Also Included For Your Convenience! No Pets Allowed. Available for Immediate Occupancy!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14731 Lions Paw Street have any available units?
14731 Lions Paw Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14731 Lions Paw Street have?
Some of 14731 Lions Paw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14731 Lions Paw Street currently offering any rent specials?
14731 Lions Paw Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14731 Lions Paw Street pet-friendly?
No, 14731 Lions Paw Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14731 Lions Paw Street offer parking?
No, 14731 Lions Paw Street does not offer parking.
Does 14731 Lions Paw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14731 Lions Paw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14731 Lions Paw Street have a pool?
No, 14731 Lions Paw Street does not have a pool.
Does 14731 Lions Paw Street have accessible units?
No, 14731 Lions Paw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14731 Lions Paw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14731 Lions Paw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
