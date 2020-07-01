All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

Location

14650 Juventus Street, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Conveniently located in Ballantyne just minutes from 485 in the highly desirable Riviera complex. Full of natural light, this spacious open floorpan features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island with seating spaces. All bedrooms are conveniently located near the upper floor laundry room. Extra flex room on the first floor makes an excellent playroom or home office. New ceiling fans and brushed stainless light fixtures, along with neutral paint throughout. Living room features a gas fireplace and beautiful hardwoods. Enjoy the outdoor living space perfect for grilling on summer nights. 2 car garage with fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14650 Juventus Street have any available units?
14650 Juventus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14650 Juventus Street have?
Some of 14650 Juventus Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14650 Juventus Street currently offering any rent specials?
14650 Juventus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14650 Juventus Street pet-friendly?
No, 14650 Juventus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14650 Juventus Street offer parking?
Yes, 14650 Juventus Street offers parking.
Does 14650 Juventus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14650 Juventus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14650 Juventus Street have a pool?
No, 14650 Juventus Street does not have a pool.
Does 14650 Juventus Street have accessible units?
No, 14650 Juventus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14650 Juventus Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14650 Juventus Street has units with dishwashers.

