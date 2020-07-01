14650 Juventus Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Conveniently located in Ballantyne just minutes from 485 in the highly desirable Riviera complex. Full of natural light, this spacious open floorpan features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and kitchen island with seating spaces. All bedrooms are conveniently located near the upper floor laundry room. Extra flex room on the first floor makes an excellent playroom or home office. New ceiling fans and brushed stainless light fixtures, along with neutral paint throughout. Living room features a gas fireplace and beautiful hardwoods. Enjoy the outdoor living space perfect for grilling on summer nights. 2 car garage with fresh paint.