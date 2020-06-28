All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 18 2019 at 10:13 PM

14628 Arlandes Drive

14628 Arlandes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14628 Arlandes Drive, Charlotte, NC 28278
Steele Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.?
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have any available units?
14628 Arlandes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14628 Arlandes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14628 Arlandes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14628 Arlandes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14628 Arlandes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive offer parking?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have a pool?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have accessible units?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14628 Arlandes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14628 Arlandes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
