Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
14518 Arbor Ridge Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:45 PM

14518 Arbor Ridge Drive

14518 Arbor Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14518 Arbor Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Brown Road

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely gorgeous home that offers loads of charm. You will find the living room a wonderful place to relax after a hard day at work.The corner fireplace is is ideally located to maximize the floor space and an arched walls leads directly to the sun filled dining room. You will love all of the updates that this home features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. The kitchen also offers cabinets painted in a classic, white color and a custom backsplash. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have any available units?
14518 Arbor Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14518 Arbor Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14518 Arbor Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

