14518 Arbor Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Absolutely gorgeous home that offers loads of charm. You will find the living room a wonderful place to relax after a hard day at work.The corner fireplace is is ideally located to maximize the floor space and an arched walls leads directly to the sun filled dining room. You will love all of the updates that this home features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. The kitchen also offers cabinets painted in a classic, white color and a custom backsplash. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.