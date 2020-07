Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in condition! No carpet downstairs. All carpet just replaced. Archway in kitchen, pass through. Nice size breakfast area. Great room has fireplace with gas logs. Extra storage off the entry hall. Master bedroom is large with master bath having a garden tub and separate shower. Also, double sinks in the master bath. Deck off kitchen in rear.