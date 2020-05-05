All apartments in Charlotte
1449 Camden Rd
1449 Camden Rd

1449 Camden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Camden Road, Charlotte, NC 28203
The South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1449 Camden Road - Live ON the light rail! Southend Towns is a luxury townhome community adjacent to the rail trail with views of uptown from your private balcony and master suite. This beautiful THREE bedroom THREE and a half bath home is upgraded extremely well with hardwoods on the main level and newer carpet in the bedrooms. The private garage is great but no car is needed to enjoy all of Southend and Uptown! The large kitchen features Stainless Steel, granite and more! Each bedrooms has its own en suite bath! Check out all the area hot spots, breweries, ice cream shops, boutiques, restaurants and so so much more! Call today with any questions!

(RLNE5671529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Camden Rd have any available units?
1449 Camden Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1449 Camden Rd have?
Some of 1449 Camden Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Camden Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Camden Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Camden Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Camden Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1449 Camden Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Camden Rd offers parking.
Does 1449 Camden Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Camden Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Camden Rd have a pool?
No, 1449 Camden Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Camden Rd have accessible units?
No, 1449 Camden Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Camden Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1449 Camden Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

