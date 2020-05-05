1449 Camden Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1449 Camden Road - Live ON the light rail! Southend Towns is a luxury townhome community adjacent to the rail trail with views of uptown from your private balcony and master suite. This beautiful THREE bedroom THREE and a half bath home is upgraded extremely well with hardwoods on the main level and newer carpet in the bedrooms. The private garage is great but no car is needed to enjoy all of Southend and Uptown! The large kitchen features Stainless Steel, granite and more! Each bedrooms has its own en suite bath! Check out all the area hot spots, breweries, ice cream shops, boutiques, restaurants and so so much more! Call today with any questions!



(RLNE5671529)