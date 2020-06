Amenities

coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar

Cute 1 Bedroom!! - Cute 1 bedroom quadplex. Laminate flooring throughout. Close to bus lines, restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops and much more.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4925353)