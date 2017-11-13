14335 San Paolo Lane

Amenities

Enjoy low-maintenance living in this beautiful condo tucked in the heart of the Ballantyne area!



Walk to shops, entertainment and dining at Ballantyne Village! Enjoy all the upscale dining, shops, parks, golf and recreation the Ballantyne area has to offer—all close to home. Carolina Place Mall is just minutes away.



Getting to Uptown is easy with the I-485 light rail station just minutes from home! Or commute by car with easy access to I-485.



This home sparkles with upscale accents! Laminate wood flooring runs throughout much of the living space. Large windows let in plenty of natural light. The family room features a detailed decorative fireplace. ***Please note: the fireplace is decorative only.*** The upgraded kitchen offers excellent storage with modern, white cabinetry. Upgrades include granite counters and a tile backsplash. All major appliances are included!



The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath with dual-sink vanity. French doors access the office offering privacy. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.



Enjoy your evenings on the balcony. Soak in the summer sun at the community pool.



Sorry, no pets.



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**