Last updated March 13 2020 at 5:37 PM

14335 San Paolo Lane

14335 San Paolo Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14335 San Paolo Ln, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Enjoy low-maintenance living in this beautiful condo tucked in the heart of the Ballantyne area!

Walk to shops, entertainment and dining at Ballantyne Village! Enjoy all the upscale dining, shops, parks, golf and recreation the Ballantyne area has to offer—all close to home. Carolina Place Mall is just minutes away.

Getting to Uptown is easy with the I-485 light rail station just minutes from home! Or commute by car with easy access to I-485.

This home sparkles with upscale accents! Laminate wood flooring runs throughout much of the living space. Large windows let in plenty of natural light. The family room features a detailed decorative fireplace. ***Please note: the fireplace is decorative only.*** The upgraded kitchen offers excellent storage with modern, white cabinetry. Upgrades include granite counters and a tile backsplash. All major appliances are included!

The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet and private bath with dual-sink vanity. French doors access the office offering privacy. Washer and dryer to stay for tenant use.

Enjoy your evenings on the balcony. Soak in the summer sun at the community pool.

Sorry, no pets.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14335 San Paolo Lane have any available units?
14335 San Paolo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14335 San Paolo Lane have?
Some of 14335 San Paolo Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14335 San Paolo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14335 San Paolo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14335 San Paolo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14335 San Paolo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 14335 San Paolo Lane offer parking?
No, 14335 San Paolo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14335 San Paolo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14335 San Paolo Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14335 San Paolo Lane have a pool?
Yes, 14335 San Paolo Lane has a pool.
Does 14335 San Paolo Lane have accessible units?
No, 14335 San Paolo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14335 San Paolo Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14335 San Paolo Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Mallard Creek
420 Michelle Linnea Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Nook
1421 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Enclave at Rivergate
12400 Toscana Way
Charlotte, NC 28273
Camden Foxcroft
4612 Simsbury Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

