1426 Jules Court

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Newly remodeled mid-century modern home with open floor plan, two large living rooms and just minutes from Southpark in S. Charlotte in a beautiful quiet natural setting. 3 large bedrooms, an upstairs office, 2 full baths up and a half bath downstairs. Entryway features beautiful open staircase and front sunken living room with built in bookshelves and vaulted ceilings. Remodeled kitchen looks out at the beautiful backyard and big deck ready for entertaining. Second rear living room is perfect for enjoying a fire or setting up as another flex space. Two car garage with entry into the mud room area. Upstairs the master bathroom is remodeled with new cabinets, a freestanding tub, separate shower and beautiful finishes. Office overlooks the living room below. Great school system and private location on a cul-de-sac road in Arbor Estates, a quiet boutique community with big trees and lots a nature. Pets must be approved, back yard is not fenced.