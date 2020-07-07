All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 1426 Jules Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
1426 Jules Court
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

1426 Jules Court

1426 Jules Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1426 Jules Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Olde Providence North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly remodeled mid-century modern home with open floor plan, two large living rooms and just minutes from Southpark in S. Charlotte in a beautiful quiet natural setting. 3 large bedrooms, an upstairs office, 2 full baths up and a half bath downstairs. Entryway features beautiful open staircase and front sunken living room with built in bookshelves and vaulted ceilings. Remodeled kitchen looks out at the beautiful backyard and big deck ready for entertaining. Second rear living room is perfect for enjoying a fire or setting up as another flex space. Two car garage with entry into the mud room area. Upstairs the master bathroom is remodeled with new cabinets, a freestanding tub, separate shower and beautiful finishes. Office overlooks the living room below. Great school system and private location on a cul-de-sac road in Arbor Estates, a quiet boutique community with big trees and lots a nature. Pets must be approved, back yard is not fenced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 Jules Court have any available units?
1426 Jules Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1426 Jules Court have?
Some of 1426 Jules Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1426 Jules Court currently offering any rent specials?
1426 Jules Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 Jules Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 Jules Court is pet friendly.
Does 1426 Jules Court offer parking?
Yes, 1426 Jules Court offers parking.
Does 1426 Jules Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 Jules Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 Jules Court have a pool?
No, 1426 Jules Court does not have a pool.
Does 1426 Jules Court have accessible units?
No, 1426 Jules Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 Jules Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1426 Jules Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
Element Uptown
355 W Martin Luther King Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte