Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

1422 Anderson Street

1422 Anderson St · No Longer Available
Location

1422 Anderson St, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Cute 2 bedroom in The Arts District - Super cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom end unit home located near Plaza-Midwood. Beautifully renovated - this home has fresh paint, refinished hardwood floors and new vinyl, along with newly installed mini blinds. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, as well as a stackable washer and dryer. Located near many shops, coffee shops, and restaurants!

**Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5273404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Anderson Street have any available units?
1422 Anderson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 1422 Anderson Street have?
Some of 1422 Anderson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1422 Anderson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Anderson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Anderson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Anderson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 1422 Anderson Street offer parking?
No, 1422 Anderson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Anderson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1422 Anderson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Anderson Street have a pool?
No, 1422 Anderson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Anderson Street have accessible units?
No, 1422 Anderson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Anderson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Anderson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

