14216 King Eider Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Steele Creek Area - Large two story home with some updated features. Traditional floorplan; dining room, living room and kitchen are downstairs. Master en suite, bedrooms, bathroom and large bonus room upstairs. Home is on a cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard. Enjoy the outdoors with the over-sized deck with pergola. Convenient location to Steele Creek, I-485, Carowinds and much more!



Directions: I-77 South to the Carowinds Blvd and take (R) Carowinds Blvd (L) Choate Circle (R) King Eider Dr - the house is on the left in the cul-de-sac.



(RLNE5228418)