Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

14216 King Eider Drive

14216 King Eider Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14216 King Eider Drive, Charlotte, NC 28273
Yorkshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Steele Creek Area - Large two story home with some updated features. Traditional floorplan; dining room, living room and kitchen are downstairs. Master en suite, bedrooms, bathroom and large bonus room upstairs. Home is on a cul-de-sac with a fenced in backyard. Enjoy the outdoors with the over-sized deck with pergola. Convenient location to Steele Creek, I-485, Carowinds and much more!

Directions: I-77 South to the Carowinds Blvd and take (R) Carowinds Blvd (L) Choate Circle (R) King Eider Dr - the house is on the left in the cul-de-sac.

(RLNE5228418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14216 King Eider Drive have any available units?
14216 King Eider Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 14216 King Eider Drive have?
Some of 14216 King Eider Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14216 King Eider Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14216 King Eider Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14216 King Eider Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14216 King Eider Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14216 King Eider Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14216 King Eider Drive offers parking.
Does 14216 King Eider Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14216 King Eider Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14216 King Eider Drive have a pool?
No, 14216 King Eider Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14216 King Eider Drive have accessible units?
No, 14216 King Eider Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14216 King Eider Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14216 King Eider Drive has units with dishwashers.

