1421 Kennon St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage internet access key fob access new construction

NOT ENTIRE HOUSE. Huge Private Master Suite w/Large Private Full Bath.



MOVE-IN Ready! (with cleared background/credit checks!). No Security Deposit required!

This is located in Belmont- Plaza-Midwood neighborhood. Its in one of the HOTTEST and most desired neighborhoods in the Uptown Charlotte area. House is amazing and constantly being inquired about.



Master Bedroom Suite with Private bathroom available for $950/mth.



***(Minimum: 3 Month Lease required)***



***(Professional MALE Roommates currently in place renting)***



The huge & beautiful Master Suite & ***As Its own PRIVATE BATH SUITE*** (garden tub and separate standing shower); huge his/her vanity sinks, wall mounted 55in SmartTV and huge walk-in closet for $950 per month.



The Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors throughout. 100% digital and keyless home.



TONS & TONS of AMENITIES!!! and perfected located 2 mins from Uptown!!



...New Construction true Craftsman Beautiful HUGE 2-story Home (1yr House Birthday in May 2019) in Hipster/Millennial concentrated Beautiful Belmont Community, 1 mile from Hot Uptown Charlotte!!!!!!

Extremely close to Uptown, Music Factory, NoDa, Amtrak, South End, Central Ave etc. (1-3 miles away)

0.9miles from Parkwood Lightrail (walking distance)

100ft to City Bus Stop (walking distance)

10mins to CLT Airport

Immediate access to I-85 and I-77 highways

Smart TVs in every bedroom (free Netflix & Prime Streaming available)

Free WIFI provided

Free Utilities

Washer & Dryer

There is a $45 non-refundable application fee to do a background check, criminal check only, no credit check!

TV's in each room

Rental payment includes a once a month "Common Area" cleaning



City Views throughout the neighborhood, open floor plan with generous living spaces throughout, plus a bonus entertainment room for relaxing.



All rooms furnished, HVAC zones on both levels, dining room w/coffered ceilings, stylish gourmet kitchen, 2 ample pantries to feed an army, 10 ft ceilings on main & 9 ft on upper, Mudroom & 1/2 bath off garage, spacious front porch and oversized patio w/lots of fenced in privacy space.